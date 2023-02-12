Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones after defeat against 10-man Wolves

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones with the club in a desperate fight for Premier League survival.

Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.

#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Former Luton boss Jones, 49, lost nine of the 14 matches he oversaw in all competitions following his appointment on November 10.

That record included eight defeats in nine Premier League games and four successive home losses at St Mary's.

Jones headed straight down the tunnel after Saturday's loss, with his team roundly jeered by fans.

“I have never done that in my life before,” he said afterwards. “In terms of 390 games, I have never done that, but I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect.”