Erik ten Hag asks Garnacho to channel his emotions 'to have an effect'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged Alejandro Garnacho to channel his emotions after missing chances in the last outing against Leeds.

Garnacho made his first-team debut towards the end of the campaign and endured a bumpy start to life under Ten Hag.

The 18-year-old Argentina shot to prominence by scoring winning goals against Real Sociedad and Fulham in November.

Garnacho slowly gained the trust of his manager and made his 22nd appearance of the campaign on Wednesday. There, he missed two great chances to score in the 2-2 comeback draw against Leeds.

He set up Marcus Rashford's winning goal against Manchester City last month but has not scored since November

"I think he is doing well," Ten Hag was quoted as saying by the Press Association ahead of the trip to Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds again. "He has an impact on our game. I think he's a threat.

"Also [on Wednesday] he had good actions, was lively, created chances, but had to score. And finally it's about that, that you have an effect.

"As a striker you have to be on that list, the scoring list, assist list, key action list to have the right impact.

"Of course we expect him also to do the other stuff but the base stuff is also important and if you can't do the others extra then you have to do that, so that is your base function.

"But a Man United player, we expect you to have an impact, to influence the score, to influence the result, to have a positive influence on the game by scoring goals and having an assist."

Ten Hag brought on Garnacho in the second half against Crystal Palace recently, only to take him off late on. Against Leeds he missed two good chances at Old Trafford and looked frustrated to be substituted in the 59th minute.

After the game, Garnacho uploaded an emotional Instagram post.

The caption read: "When you don't understand what is happening, remember that God is in control. I trust the plan you have for me."

Ten Hag said he understood the emotions behind the message and insisted there is no issue between him and the winger.

"I don't think it's about that he doesn't understand the decision. He's quite emotional. That is his strength he is bringing in the game," Ten Hag said.

"He's totally convinced about himself. That's a good thing. You need that under the biggest stress factors that you have to perform and he's doing and he wants to contribute to the end.

"But he accepts decisions and the team is always above everything and I think he knows that.

"When he's coming off that emotion, that frustration is not against that, that he's not accepting it."