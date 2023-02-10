Cristiano Ronaldo scores four for Al Nassr to pass 500 league goals - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr's goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday taking him past the 500 league goal mark in his illustrious club career.

The Portuguese striker, 38, now has scored 503 goals for five teams stretched across five leagues.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' after scoring first goal for Al Nassr

A young Ronaldo scored three goals for his first club, Sporting of Lisbon, 103 across two spells at Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid — a club record — and 81 for Juventus.

Added to that tally now are five goals for new club Al Nassr, who he joined in December following the termination of his contract at United.

On Thursday, he hit the 500 mark in the 21st minute with a left-footed strike.

He made it 2-0 with his right foot just before the interval before his hat-trick arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half — the 61st hat-trick of his career.

He added a fourth just after the hour mark when he was first to a rebound.

Ronaldo had opened his account for his new employers last Friday with a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 away draw against Al Fateh.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who holds the all-time records for Champions League and international goals, signed a lucrative, two-and-a-half year contract with Riyadh-based Nassr worth up to $200 million a year.

The win moved Nassr top of the Saudi Pro League standings on 37 points ahead of Al Shabab on goal difference having played a game less than their rivals.