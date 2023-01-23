Cristiano Ronaldo thanks fans for 'incredible support' after Al Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked fans for their "incredible support" as the Portuguese superstar marked his first game for new club Al Nassr with a win on Sunday.

Following last week's high-profile exhibition match, in which Ronaldo captained a Riyadh Allstar XI against his old rival Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates, Ronaldo was handed the captain's armband by Nassr coach Rudi Garcia for his Saudi Pro League debut.

The 37-year-old helped his new club to a 1-0 victory against Al Ettifaq at Mrsool Park to take his side back to the top of the table ahead of Riyadh rivals Al Hilal, who have a game in hand, by one point.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet, with Brazilian teammate Anderson Taslica claiming the game's only goal on 30 minutes.

"First game, first win - well done guys. Thanks to all the fans for incredible support," Ronaldo tweeted after the match.

Portugal captain Ronaldo joined Nassr in November after terminating his Manchester United contract by mutual consent. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Nassr understood to be worth more than $200 million per year.

Nassr's next game is against third-placed Al Ittihad on Thursday, albeit in the Saudi Super Cup.