Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Great feeling' to score four and reach 500 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a "great feeling" to score all four goals in Al Nassr's victory over Al Wehda that also saw the Portuguese great pass 500 league goals.

The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to take his club tally to 503 goals throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and now Nassr.

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!" Ronaldo tweeted after the match.

Victory sent the Riyadh club top of the Saudi Pro League on goal difference with a game in hand on Al Shabab.

Ronaldo had opened his account for his new employers last Friday with a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 away draw against Al Fateh.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who holds the all-time records for Champions League and international goals, signed a lucrative, two-and-a-half year contract with Nassr worth up to $200 million a year on December 30 having had his contract at United terminated.