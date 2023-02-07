Haaland, Kane, Salah: Premier League top scorers 2022/23 - in pictures

As first seasons in the Premier League go, you would find yourself on safe ground by saying Erling Haaland is already well on the way to something very special at Manchester City.

Signed from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has hit the ground sprinting in England, having already found the back of the net 25 times in 20 Premier League games and scoring 31 times in all competitions.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has four Premier League hat-tricks after trebles against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Wolves.

Haaland's 25 goals would have won him the league's Golden Boot award in each of the past four seasons, while Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record total of 34 goals (for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, respectively) is also firmly in his sights.

Both Shearer (1994/95) and Cole (1993/94) reached that tally in a 42-game season, unlike the current 38-match campaigns. The most goals in a 20-team league was Mohamed Salah's 32 for Liverpool in 2017/18.

And only eight players have reached the 30-goal barrier: Cole, Shearer (twice for Blackburn), Kevin Phillips (Sunderland), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Luis Suarez (Liverpool) and Salah.

In the gallery above, you can see who are the current top scorers in the 2022/23 season. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.