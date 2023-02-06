Chelsea salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid player after January transfer window?

Chelsea were certainly not afraid to splash the cash on new players in the January transfer window, with owner Todd Boehly's £288 million ($347m) outlay eclipsing the £270m spent in the summer.

The biggest of the purchases was Enzo Fernandez, with the £107m Argentine World Cup winner bought in from Benfica to strengthen the Blues' midfield.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix on loan were among the other arrivals in January.

So where do the new stars fit in to the Chelsea pay league? You can see all the Blues players and their weekly salaries for the 2022/23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Chelsea?

Raheem Sterling leads the way at Chelsea, with a weekly wage of £325,000, or £16.9m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of fellow summer recruit Kalidou Koulibaly, and midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The 10 highest paid Chelsea players in 2022-2023

1. Raheem Sterling, £325,000 a week

2. Kalidou Koulibaly, £295,000 a week

3. N'Golo Kante, £290,000 a week

4. Reece James, £250,000 a week

5. Wesley Fofana, £200,000 a week

6. Ben Chilwell, £190,000 a week

7= Enzo Fernandez £180,000 a week

7= Cesar Azpilicueta, £180,000 a week

9. Marc Cucurella, £175,000 a week

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £160,000 a week