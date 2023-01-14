Villa continue turnaround under Emery as Leeds extend winless run

Aston Villa's rise under Unai Emery continued with a 2-1 win over Leeds United at Villa Park on Friday.

Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia struck early in either half as Villa bounced back from a shock FA Cup exit to League Two Stevenage last weekend.

Patrick Bamford pulled a goal back for Leeds seven minutes from time, but defeat leaves Jesse Marsch's men just above the relegation zone.

Villa stay in 11th position on the table, but are now level on points with Chelsea after a run of just one defeat in six league games since Emery took charge in October.

Leeds are 14th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone. Given the chances they had in the match, Leeds will feel like their trip to the Midlands was an opportunity missed. They have now won just two of their last 15 league games.

Rodrigo had a goal disallowed and shot cleared off the line while Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto were expertly denied by Emi Martinez before Bamford's consolation.

It extended Leeds' winless run to seven games in all competitions.

"When you are in the season and looking at the table and want to get points and win matches and you lose it hurts, but for me this was our best performance," Marsch told the BBC.

"It was the most complete performance we have had since I've been here. It is a really positive sign for me. It hurts to lose but a really positive performance."

Marsch dismissed any growing pressure amid calls for his sacking.

He added: "I'm focused entirely on our team. I understand the pressures which come with the expectation at a club like Leeds. I'm more positive than I've ever been since I've been here.

"When the team doesn't win the coach is always going to take the heat but I can handle that.

"There's no panic, it's really trying to kick start the way we want to play. If we do that we have enough quality and intelligence to achieve our goals."

Villa have registered four wins in their first six Premier League games under Unai Emery, one victory more than they managed in their previous 17 in the competition before.

"It was important to score the second goal because they were playing well to try and score and they did," Emery said.

"It was important to have the advantage of the two goals to close the match and get the three points."