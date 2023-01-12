Premier League predictions: City win Manchester derby, Spurs and Arsenal all square

Fresh from the latest round of FA Cup and League Cup fixtures, attentions turn once again back to the Premier League.

This week's round of games begins on Thursday when Fulham take on London rivals Chelsea at Craven Cottage, while Aston Villa play host to Leeds United 24 hours later.

A busy Saturday kicks-off with the Manchester derby between City and United at Old Trafford with Erik ten Haag's side hoping to close the gap on their second-placed rivals down to just one point.

Brighton then entertain Liverpool on the south coast, Everton take on Southampton at Goodison Park, Nottingham Forest face Leicester City at the City Ground, Wolves tackle fellow strugglers West Ham in the Midlands, while Brentford are at home to Bournemouth in the late game.

Sunday starts with Chelsea against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle United play host to Fulham and then the North London derby to end the weekend's proceedings when Spurs face Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.