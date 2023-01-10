Ronaldo, Gakpo and the biggest deals of the January transfer window - in pictures

The winter transfer window opened for business on January 1 and clubs around the world are busy at work adding to their squads for the rest of the season and beyond.

The first eye-catching deal of the month saw Netherlands international Cody Gakpo join Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven, following an impressive World Cup in Qatar, where he scored in all thee group games.

Chelsea, who last summer set a record for most money spent in a single window (£278.4m), have been busy bolstering their squad with the arrival of French defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, while youngsters Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana have been recruited from Vasco de Gama and Molde respectively.

The most talked about transfer saw Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Saudi club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half year deal having become a free agent in November following his contract termination at Manchester United.

