Man United v Everton ratings: De Gea 5, Rashford 8; Godfrey 3, Iwobi 5

England forward Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United earned a 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

United raced into an early lead after Brazilian forward Antony slid the ball home at the far post four minutes in.

Ten minutes later, Connor Coady capitalised on an error from United goalkeeper David de Gea to level.

United had several chances to regain the lead before Coady found the net at the wrong end of the pitch, turning Rashford's cross past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shortly after halftime to put the hosts 2-1 in front.

The match was then decided as Rashford fired home a stoppage time penalty to score for the fifth successive match and put the seal on a seventh win in a row in all competitions for United.

"From the first minute, Marcus showed confidence and belief," United manager Erik ten Hag said. "For 90 minutes he was a threat for the Everton defenders. As a striker, you measure goals and assists - today he had two assists and one goal, so it's a great.

"He can work on his weaker foot, on his heading, but on other skills he is very good. It is more about bringing him in the right position and that as a team we create the right spaces for him, so that he can bring his strengths."

