'Unstoppable' Rashford powers Manchester United to FA Cup win over Everton

Manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is in "unstoppable" form as he scored for the fifth straight game to help Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Everton were under immense pressure heading into the game at Old Trafford after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone following a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton.

They then endured the worst possible start as Brazil forward Antony scored in just the fourth minute but were level 10 minutes later after Conor Coady pounced on a howler from United goalkeeper David de Gea.

However, the Everton defender put the ball in his own net early in the second half to put United ahead.

Rashford then sealed the match towards the end, scoring from the penalty spot to maintain his record of scoring in every match since the World Cup.

Rashford set up Antony's fourth minute opener and also played in the cross that forced Coady into an own goal. He then made it seven straight home games with a goal for United.

"From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief," Ten Hag was quoted as saying by the Press Association. "He was taking on players and I think for 90 minutes he was a threat to the Everton defence."

Rashford is now up to 13 goals for the season and on course to beat his previous best tally of 22, achieved in 2019-20.

"In football it is hard to measure but with a striker you measure goals and assists - today he has two assists and one goal," Ten Hag added. "He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going.

"That demands a lot from us as a team and an organisation to make sure we have the right environment and culture. When he keeps focus like this for sure he can keep this going. As a team we have to make sure we create the space, playing to his strengths. That is about Marcus doing really well but also the team, getting into the shapes. I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness."

Rashford said the performance was the best he had felt on the pitch.

"In terms of performances, it's probably the best that I've been so I feel good on the pitch," Rashford told ITV. "I'm getting into positions and areas to score goals. If I keep creating chances, I feel like I'll keep scoring.

"We're pleased to go through to the next round and more importantly we keep momentum going and winning games."