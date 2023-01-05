Cristiano Ronaldo made to wait for Al Nassr debut while he serves ban

Al Nassr fans will have to wait to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action as the new superstar signing serves a two-match ban.

The Portuguese star was set to make his Al Nassr bow against Al Ta'ee in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday following his grand unveiling on Tuesday at the club's Mrsool Park.

However, Ronaldo will now be forced to miss his new club's next two matches while he serves a ban.

The suspension stems from his time at previous club Manchester United. Disciplinary action was taken against him by the English Football Association following United's 1-0 defeat against Everton last April.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of improper and violent conduct after he smashed an Everton fan’s phone from his hand after United lost at Goodison Park.

Al Nassr's match at home against mid-table Al Ta'ee has been sold out in anticipation of Ronaldo making his debut but the club's fans will now have to wait until at least the match against Ettifaq on January 21 to see the former Real Madrid and Juventus star in action.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 37, agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after terminating his contract at United in November by mutual consent following a falling out with the club hierarchy.

Reports suggest the deal, including commercial and sponsorship tie-ins, could be worth more than $200 million per year.