Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Saudi ahead of Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi Arabia to finalise his deal with Al Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 37, was announced on Friday as the Riyadh club’s superstar signing having agreed on terms on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Ronaldo, who touched down with his family in the Saudi capital late on Monday, was greeted by Nassr club president Musalli Al Muammar, vice president Abdullah Bin Abdulrahman Al Omrani, chief executive Ahmed Al Ghamdi, and three young supporters.

Ronaldo will undergo a medical and complete all formalities on Tuesday before being introduced to fans at Nassr’s Mrsool Park later that evening. The stadium is expected to be a sellout.

The former Manchester United forward, who left the Premier League club in November by mutual consent, is said to be earning more than $200 million a year once commercial and sponsorship tie-ins are factored in.

In a statement released by the eight-time Saudi champions on Friday – Nassr are currently top of the domestic league after 11 rounds - Ronaldo said: “I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country.

نجـد العُظمـى 🇸🇦

تستقبل معشوق الجماهير حول العالم 🌏



لاعب نادي #النصر كريستيانو رونالدو 🤩

يصــل الرياض 💛#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/V3rmp88IWW — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) January 2, 2023

“The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring.

“We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential. I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the club to achieve success.”

Ronaldo, who captains Portugal, is considered one of the greatest footballers in history, winning five Uefa Champions League crowns, and league titles – seven in total - in England, Spain and Italy during his time with United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In 2016, he helped Portugal capture a first European Championship, while he also captained his national team to the 2018/19 Uefa Nations League trophy.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in international men’s football, with 118 goals. He made history at the World Cup in Qatar in November by becoming the first male footballer to score at five different global finals.

Ronaldo had only days previously left United – his second stint at the English side – following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.