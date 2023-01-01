Newcastle v Leeds player ratings: Almiron 7, Joelinton 8; Struijk 5, Meslier 8

Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle United’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leed United on Saturday.

Chris Wood and Dan Burn also had good chances for Newcastle, but neither was able to break the deadlock despite Eddie Howe’s team dominating much of the game without finding a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

As a result, Newcastle endured a disappointing finish to 2022 but still sit in third place in the standings ahead of Tuesday’s trip to leaders Arsenal, while the hard-earned point eases some of the pressure on Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

Newcastle manager Howe said: "2022 has been a great year, a year of real progress. The team has developed really well. We have had some great results and now we look forward to next year.

"We are just going about our business in the way that we see best - training our best and trying to improve the squad every day we train. There are big challenges ahead but we look forward to those."

Leeds manager Marsch said: "We knew we would have to come here and defend well. We had to deal with the elements and we did that.

"We thought we were giving away goals cheaply before the World Cup break but now we are fighting like hell not to do that."

