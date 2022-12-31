Wolves v Manchester United player ratings: Sa 8, Costa 5; Antony 5, Rashford 8

Marcus Rashford produced the perfect response to being dropped by coming off the bench to score Manchester United's winner at Wolves on Saturday.

The England attacker had been left out at Molineux by manager Erik ten Hag after missing a team meeting due to sleeping in but came on at half-time and ended up scoring the only goal of the game 14 minutes from time.

It was Rashford's 11th goal of the season which sent United into the Premier League’s top four.

United have now lost just one of their last 15 games since a 6-3 derby humbling to Manchester City in October, with Ten Hag making his mark on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

“It's good after the decision, Rashford came in. He was bright, he was lively and he scored a goal to give a good reaction. Everyone has to adhere to the rules and if you react like this, it is the right answer,” said Ten Hag.

“We were not that good in the first half. In my opinion the second half was better. Fred was winning second balls and linking play when he came on.

“In the first half, you analyse the game but sometimes things do not work as expected. Wolves did not create many chances and we did but you have to be sharp.

“I was not happy at half time and I told them with this attitude they will not win this game and everyone had to give 10 per cent more.”

