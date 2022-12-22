Pele: Brazil legend to remain in hospital as his health worsens

The hospital treating Brazilian football great Pele announced a "progression" in his cancer, as well as kidney and heart problems.

Pele, 82, is being treated in the general ward but "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo announced.

The all-time great was hospitalised in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

Doctors have also diagnosed Pele with a respiratory infection.

Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pele will stay in the hospital during Christmas.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

Following Argentina's win in Sunday's World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from captain Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semi-finalists Morocco.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he said. "What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport."