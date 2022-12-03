Pele moved to 'end of life care' at hospital - reports

Brazilian football legend Pele is receiving palliative care and is no longer responding to chemotherapy as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Saturday.

Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

A hospital statement said Pele was being treated with antibiotics and “the response has been adequate”.

It added: “The patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status.”

The three-time World Cup winner had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” he wrote on Instagram with an image of a tribute to him projected on to a building in Qatar, where the current World Cup is being held. A sign with the same message was displayed by Brazilian fans at the Lusail Stadium on Friday ahead of the national team's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon.

“It's always nice to receive positive messages like this,” he added. “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

But Folha de S. Paulo is now reporting that chemotherapy had now been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe.

The Brazilian newspaper also said he had a general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, as previously reported by ESPN Brasil.

Pele – full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento – won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, scoring 77 times in 92 games for his country. He also scored 643 goals in 659 official matches for the Brazilian club Santos.

Football's world governing body Fifa, his former club Santos and current France international forward Kylian Mbappe were among those sending good wishes on social media.