Neymar and Brazil teammates pay tribute to Pele after easing into World Cup quarter-finals

Neymar and his Brazil teammates dedicated the 4-1 World Cup victory over South Korea on Monday night to Pele after cruising into the quarter-finals.

In a dominant first-half display that saw goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta - and another couple of clear chances go begging - Brazil had all-but confirmed their place in the last eight in Qatar before the interval.

South Korea were vastly improved in the second half as Paik Seung-ho scored a stunning consolation but it was far too little too late, with Brazil advancing to face Croatia, who had earlier edged past Japan on penalties.

Following the match at Stadium 974 in Doha, the Brazil players unfurled a huge banner to the 82-year-old Pele, one of the greatest players of all time who is in poor health as he undergoes colon cancer treatment.

"It's hard to talk about what Pele is going through right now but I wish him all the best," said Neymar, who made his return from an ankle injury to play most of the game and scored the second goal from the penalty spot.

"I hope he will be back in good health as soon as possible and that we could have at least comforted him with the victory."

Pele's battle with colon cancer is providing motivation for the players to try to win a record-extending sixth world title – the first three of which Pele was part of.

"He needs a lot of strength from us and this victory is for him, so that he can come out of this situation and that we can be champions for him," said Vinicius.

Neymar's return gave Brazil a huge boost and they were on fire right from the first minute.

Brazil players bring a Pele banner on to the pitch following the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022.

His 13th-minute penalty took the Paris Saint-Germain forward to within one goal of Pele's record 77 strikes for Brazil. But he admitted there had been moments after he was injured in Brazil's opening World Cup match against Serbia that he thought his tournament might be over.

"When I got injured I spent a very difficult night. I was thinking of a million different things," said Neymar, who added he had been "crying a lot".

"I was afraid of not being able to play in this World Cup again but I had the support of all my teammates and my family who gave me strength."

Richarlison paid tribute to the team's talisman, saying Neymar's presence on the pitch makes the game easier for everyone else.

"I'm very happy about the return of Neymar. On the pitch he drags away two or three players creating space for the others," said Richarlison, who now has three goals in the tournament.

"Neymar provides a competitive advantage, he makes the difference on the pitch – he's the driving force," added assistant coach Cesar Sampaio.

Richarlison also praised coach Tite's decision to rest almost the entire first team in their last group stage match, a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon after their progress to the knock-out stages was already secure.

"We played with intensity from the first minute and that was because we rested a part of the team in the last match, so you have to give credit to the boss," said the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Tite's changes meant he has now given the entire 26-man squad some action at the tournament, with even third-choice goalkeeper Weverton playing the last 10 minutes against Korea.

"The game was practically over when I came on, but no goalkeeper likes to concede a goal," Weverton said.