Brazil stay ahead of Argentina in Fifa world rankings as Morocco surge up table

Argentina have failed to knock Brazil from the top of the Fifa rankings despite their stunning World Cup win.

Lionel Messi's side have moved into second spot after their triumph in Qatar on Sunday, but the Selecao remain No 1, despite not having lifted the World Cup since 2002.

Beaten finalists France also climb one place to third, with Belgium dropping two rungs to fourth following their failure to get out of the group stage in Qatar.

England stay fifth after their quarter-final exit against the French, with Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain completing the top 10.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are up 11 places to No 11, and Australia, who won two matches in Qatar as they reached the last 16 and climb to 27th.

Wales drop nine places to 28 after a disappointing performance at their first World Cup for 64 years, their lowest position since being 37th at the start of April 2015.

Fifa top 20 men's rankings

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. France

4. Belgium

5. England

6. Netherlands

7. Croatia

8. Italy

9. Portugal

10. Spain

11. Morocco

12. Switzerland

13. USA

14. Germany

15. Mexico

16. Uruguay

17. Colombia

18. Denmark

19. Senegal

20. Japan