Argentina World Cup heroes greeted by millions of partying fans in Buenos Aires

Millions of Argentina fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to welcome Lionel Messi and his fellow stars back from their World Cup triumph.

Messi was seen with his teammates on an open-top bus waving at jubilant fans on the sides of the highway heading to Buenos Aires from their training ground on the outskirts of the city.

The team was due to reach downtown Buenos Aires later, where millions were gathered to celebrate their triumph.

The celebration provides a much-needed distraction for Argentines, who are struggling with an economic crisis of high inflation, a weak currency and capital controls.

Argentina beat France on penalties on Sunday to win their third World Cup, their first in 36 years.