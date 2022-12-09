Mikel Arteta: Gabriel Jesus injury a setback but Arsenal 'have players' to fill absence

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted Gabriel Jesus's absence due to knee surgery will have an affect on the team but dismissed suggestions his squad lacked the depth needed to continue their title charge.

The North London side will be leading the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007 and are currently in Dubai for a winter training camp before the Premier League resumes later this month.

Arsenal announced on Tuesday Jesus has undergone right knee surgery for an injury he picked up while playing for Brazil against Cameroon last week at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Jesus has been instrumental in Arsenal’s surge to the top this campaign, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 14 games.

Arteta said he doesn’t have a clear idea of when the 25-year-old forward can return and will not be making any decisions regarding new signings until he has more information about Jesus’s recovery timeline.

“We know he needed some intervention in the knee. We’ll have to take it day by day, week by week, and see what it takes,” Arteta told reporters at Al Nasr Club on Thursday following Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

“What it affects is who we are as a team because he gives us so much, so what we can do after that, when we know a little bit the timescale, and when we can have him back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision.”

The Spanish manager believes the friendly tournament in Dubai is a good opportunity for some of Arsenal's younger players to showcase their talents and gain experience, and he assures there are no concerns over finding the right people to fill any gaps on the pitch.

“I feel my squad is really good. Unfortunately we have injuries and we will try to see what we can do to be stronger," Arteta said. "We have players. We have a lot of academy players, we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency that we need to be able to maintain and improve from where we are."

Gabriel Jesus injured his knee during Brazil's World Cup match against Cameroon and has since undergone surgery. EPA

Some good news for the Gunners was Eddie Nketiah’s strong display against Lyon on Thursday, as the 23-year-old academy graduate scored a goal and contributed to several chances at Al Maktoum Stadium. A candidate for filling Jesus’ shoes, Nketiah has many eyes on him in Dubai, where Arsenal have another game against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Third-choice goalkeeper Karl Hein played for Arsenal against Lyon and while he wasn’t tested much during the game itself, the 20-year-old saved four penalties in a shootout after the match, which earned his side a bonus point in the Dubai Super Cup.

“It’s great. They are always with us, they are really involved in our processes,” Arteta said of the younger players.

“We know that we want to give opportunities to the young players, it’s something we’re very adamant to do and having them in camp has been great. To see some of them at a very, very young age already performing and having an opportunity with the first team is really nice to see.”

Eddie Nketiah impressed against Lyon and would be the most likely player to replace Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal's attack. AFP

Ten Arsenal players took part in the World Cup and will be catching up with the team in Dubai at various stages. The lengthy midseason break is a unique situation all clubs have to deal with and Arteta hopes this warm-weather training camp can help prepare his side for a strong return to the Premier League on Boxing Day against West Ham at Emirates Stadium.

He is unsure how this six-week interruption will impact their title chances.

“I don’t know, it’s a new experience for everybody,” said Arteta. “We have tried to prepare the best possible way and to do that, this camp it’s very important for us to do it and it’s very important as well to get the players that have participated in the World Cup in the best possible way, as quick as possible.”