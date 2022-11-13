Arteta urges Arsenal fans to 'embrace the moment' after extending Premier League lead

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to "embrace the moment" after the Gunners stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Following Manchester City's shock 2-1 home defeat by Brentford, Arsenal had the chance to move five points clear in the standings and they duly delivered, captain Martin Odegaard scoring both goals at Molineux.

With club football now taking an extended break during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it means Arsenal will be top of the table on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007.

Widely considered before the season started as likely top four contenders, Arsenal's superb form so far has transformed the club into genuine title challengers.

"Obviously nobody expected us to be where we are right now," said Arteta. "But it's great to be where we are and we are enjoying that moment."

The Spaniard insisted that the club's supporters are as responsible as the players for their impressive start to the campaign, adding that he will use the World Cup break as a chance to get ready to the season's resumption.

“They can enjoy it and embrace the moment,” Arteta said. “They should feel part of what's happening because they have an incredible power, the way they have transformed the club, the unity they have generated all across the club, and the players are delighted.

“I will have a few days break and then we'll just have to prepare, because this period I think is going to be key. It's going to be demanding, it's going to be challenging. We need to be ready for it.”

Arsenal return to action on December 26 with a London derby against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.