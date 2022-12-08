Mohamed Salah and Liverpool train in Dubai for Premier League return - in pictures

Reds will take part in Dubai Super Cup along with AC Milan, Lyon and Arsenal

The National
Dec 08, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Liverpool players continued their warm-weather training in Dubai as Jurgen Klopp's team prepared for the return of Premier League later this month.

Read more
Chelsea's Chalobah 'recharged' and ready for second half of Premier League season

The Reds are in the UAE, as are various other Premier League outfits, to get ready for what will be a hectic restart following the Fifa World Cup.

While in the Emirates, Liverpool will compete in the Dubai Super Cup along with AC Milan, Lyon and Arsenal.

The tournament, announced by Dubai Sports Council, will take place from December 8-16 at Al Maktoum Stadium. The Reds face Lyon on December 11 and reigning Italian champions Milan five days later.

Meanwhile, Liverpool players interacted with kids at the Rashid Centre for People of Determination. Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas and Adrian interacted with the youngsters and also conducted a training session.

Liverpool resume their season in the League Cup against Manchester City on December 22 and against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:37 PM
WORLD CUP TOP STORIES
PICTURES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL