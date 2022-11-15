Arsenal and Liverpool to play AC Milan and Lyon in Dubai Super Cup

Liverpool, AC Milan, Lyon and Arsenal will contest the Dubai Super Cup in the emirate next month.

The tournament, announced by Dubai Sports Council on Tuesday, will take place at Al Maktoum Stadium from December 8-16. The four clubs will be based in the Emirates for warm-weather training camps as their respective leagues pause for the Fifa World Cup.

Competing in a round-robin format, Liverpool face Lyon on December 11 and Milan, the reigning Italian champions, five days later. Liverpool will not, however, take on English Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side will instead kick off the Super Cup against Lyon on December 8 before meeting Milan five days later.

The Dubai Super Cup is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. The tournament is organised by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Match tickets begin at Dh250. For more information visit dubaisupercup.ae.