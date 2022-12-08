Manchester United ratings v Cadiz: Mainoo 8, Martial 7, McTominay 5

Manchester United endured a difficult mid-reason restart after losing a friendly against Spanish side Cadiz on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's team were beaten 4-2 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla after Anthony Martial converted a first-half penalty and Kobbie Mainoo scored after the break. Goals from Carlos Garcia, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano, and Tomas Alarcon consigned United to defeat in Spain.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United

The match was a chance for United players not participating in the ongoing World Cup to get ready for league resumption. England’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, France's Martial, Alejandro Garnacho of Argentina and Dutch player Donny van de Beek played on Wednesday.

Despite the defeat, manager Ten Hag said he was not too worried about the result.

“It is quite clear. We were not awake, still sleeping, [in] first 15 minutes,” Ten Hag told Manchester United TV. “The first 15 minutes cannot happen. That is not our standard and that should not happen."

United's winter camp continues with a match against Real Betis on Saturday. Ratings for Manchester United players in their match against Cadiz can be seen below.

"We are still on our journeys... but we all have more to come."



💬 @Z10ane#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2022

Manchester United ratings v Cadiz

Martin Dubravka - 6. Beaten by a header at the far post after seven minutes and picked the ball out of his net for the second time five minutes later against La Liga’s lowest scorers. Only player who stayed on in the second half. Conceded four but hardly at fault for any of them.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5. Back in a red shirt after a long time away. Chasing shadows at the start as United floundered against an established side which lost 1-2 to Real Madrid away in their last competitive game.

Brandon Williams - 6. Skinned early and conceded a free kick that led to a goal. Needs minutes. Hasn’t played for United’s first team since May 21.

Victor Lindelof - 5. Left centre back and stunned in a shocking start. It’s no big deal, better to start like that in a friendly than a league game.

Teden Mengi - 5. Right centre back, 20, playing his first game since March when he was on loan at Birmingham. Likely to go back on loan in January.

Donny van de Beek - 5. Are we ever going to see anything which makes us think that the Dutchman has a future at United?

Scott McTominay - 5. Chasing Lozano when he put Cadiz 2-0 up at 13 minutes. Headed a dangerous 39th minute cross away. Off the pace.

Zidane Iqbal - 7. Did well on the pre-season tour. Broke into the box before being pulled back by Hernandez to win 19th minute penalty. Confident, always tried to get on the ball. Linked well with Martial.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7. Scored in Spain last month in San Sebastian at the other end of the country and on the other side of the pitch - the right. Then left. Good early skill saw a shot blocked. A danger in glimpses.

Anthony Martial - 7. Good strike on goal immediately after Cadiz’s opener. Swung a 16th minute free-kick over. Coolly clipped in - Panenka style - the 19th minute penalty. Always available. Good target man.

Anthony Elanga - 5. Played on the opposite side to Garnacho. Unconvincing.

SUBSTITUTES

Kobbie Mainoo - 8. Outstanding for United in the Youth Cup run last season, the midfielder, 17, was one of 10 half time changes and scored the equaliser within two minutes, a deflected shot. Half the age of some Cadiz players.

Shola Shoretire - 6. Quickly closed down when he won the ball – the same as all his teammates. Energetic.

Charlie Savage - 6. Shot over after 63. Good movement with his feet. Had another shot on 80.

Charlie McNeill - 6. Difficult for such a young centre forward to perform against a La Liga first team when you get almost no service in dangerous areas.

Noam Emeran - 6. Skillful on the few occasions that he got on the ball. Direct. Hard for him given the quality of the opposition.

Di'Shon Bernard - 5. Poor pass to Savage let Cadiz in to attack and score the fourth. Still worthy of the experience.

Marc Jurado - 7. Back in his homeland and immediately involved in United’s second, the Catalan full-back appealed for offside before Cadiz’s third.

Isak Hansen - 6. A good lesson for him and his young teammates in thinking quickly. Nice touches.

Sam Murray - 6. Youth Cup winning left back – one of six Youth Cup winners who came on at half time for the experience of playing a La Liga side in front of a five-figure crowd.

Tyler Fredericson - 7. Young central defender who was one of the most impressive of the half time substitutes.