Who is the highest paid player at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit?

Manchester United have made major moves in a space of 24 hours, signaling the start of a new era at Old Trafford.

Firstly on Tuesday, the club announced that Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club with immediate effect, ending a tumultuous stint that reached its lowest point when Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, expressing his anguish at feeling “betrayed” by the club and that he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old forward also said that he felt people at the club were trying to force him out.

And just five hours after the announcement that Ronaldo would leave the club, United issued a statement saying that they were "commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club", which basically meant the club is looking for new owners and that the Glazers era was coming to an end.

The focus of all players and fans is currently on the World Cup in Qatar, but these major moves at United will surely come into focus next month once the global showpiece concludes.

Ronaldo was the top-earning player at Manchester United. Following his exit, there is a new name on the throne.

Top 10 highest paid Manchester United players for 2022-2023

1. David de Gea £375,000 a week

2. Jadon Sancho - £350,000 a week

3. Raphael Varane - £340,000 a week

4. Casemiro - £300,000 a week

5. Anthony Martial - £250,000 a week

6. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000 a week

7. Marcus Rashford - £200,000 a week

8. Antony - £200,000 a week

9. Harry Maguire - £190,000 a week

10= Luke Shaw - £150,000 a week

10= Christian Eriksen - £150,000 a week