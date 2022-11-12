Liverpool v Southampton player ratings: Nunez 8, Firmino 8; Elyounoussi 3, Adams 7

Darwin Nunez signed off for the World Cup in style by scoring twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton.

The Uruguay international took his season's total to nine goals in all competitions, which is one more than Sadio Mane at the same stage last year.

Nunez's strikes underlined his growing influence on Liverpool, with seven goals in his last 10 appearances.

It also ensured Jurgen Klopp's team headed into the Premier League's break for the World Cup in high spirits after such an uncertain start to the season.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front with a header in the sixth minute before Che Adams quickly equalised in the ninth.

From there, Nunez took centre stage, volleying past Gavin Bazunu after Harvey Elliott's cross, and then converting Andy Robertson's cross three minutes before halftime.

