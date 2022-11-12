Manchester City v Brentford player ratings: Foden 7, Haaland 5; Toney 9, Mee 8

Ivan Toney responded to his World Cup omission by scoring both goals as Brentford claimed a stunning 2-1 win at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Bees forward, left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar this week, netted a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad Stadium to condemn City to a shock loss in their final match before the break.

READ MORE Manchester City stunned by Ivan Toney double in defeat against Brentford

Toney, outstanding throughout, had put Brentford ahead on 16 minutes only for Phil Foden to level on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half but Toney had the final say deep into the 10 minutes of time added on, ending City’s run of 11 straight home league wins.

Player ratings from the Etihad Stadium can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.