Ronaldo, Rashford and Eriksen train for Man United's Real Sociedad clash - in pictures

Manchester United go into the final game of the Europa League group stage seeking victory to ensure fast-track entry to the last 16.

United will avoid the play-offs if they emerge from their trip to Real Sociedad as winners by two goals or more.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were among the scorers in United's 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol last week, which left manager Erik ten Hag feeling upbeat.

“That's a good signal, a good message, and we can build on that,” said the Dutchman, whose rejuvenated side moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, Rashford clocking up his 100th goal for the club.

“We need to go there and win by two goals to top the group so we're going to try and do that,” said Rashford.

“It was our mission, our objective when we started the campaign, to top the group and that still stands.”

