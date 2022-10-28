Manchester United ratings vs Sheriff: Ronaldo 7, Dalot 8, Antony 6

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The victory, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford adding to Ronaldo's strike, guaranteed the Red Devils a place in the next round, where they will join Barcelona who were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage 24 hours earlier.

United manager Erik ten Hag left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday's draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week.

Ronaldo started up front with 18-year-old Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was making his first senior start.

Right-back Dalot opened the scoring just before the break before Rashford doubled the lead with 25 minutes to play.

Ronaldo claimed his 701st club career goal and made sure of the three points with nine minutes left.