PSG player ratings vs Maccabi Haifa: Messi and Neymar both a perfect 10, Mbappe 9

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice with Neymar also on target as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

The irrepressible trio were too much for Maccabi to handle although the Israeli side showed plenty of spirit in the Group H clash with Abdoulaye Seck scoring twice.

PSG's romp means with one game remaining against already-eliminated Juventus they top the standings on goal difference from Benfica with 11 points.

Despite their heavy defeat, Maccabi remain level on three points with Juve and will go into their last game at home against Benfica still hopeful of sealing a Europa League spot.