Manchester United v Tottenham player ratings: Fred 9, Fernandes 9; Romero 4, Kane 7

Manchester United produced their most complete performance under Erik ten Hag by beating Tottenham 2-0 to move within a point of the Premier League's top four.

Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris pull off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

United now sit one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and four behind Tottenham, who have played a game more.

Ten Hag is increasingly making his presence felt at Old Trafford, with standout wins against Liverpool and Premier League leaders Arsenal already this season.

And Spurs became the latest big name to fall in front of United's home fans, who were repeatedly out of their seats in response to some of the slickest football they have seen from their team under the new Dutch manager.

