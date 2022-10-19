Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo and Haaland on Dubai Globe Soccer Awards shortlist

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema could soon be adding more awards to his ever-expanding trophy cabinet after the Real Madrid striker was shortlisted in two catergories at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

READ MORE Kylian Mbappe crowned men’s player of the year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The France star, who was presented with the men's top prize at European football's glitzy ceremony in Paris on Monday, is now up for Best Men's Player of the Year and TikTok Fans' Player of the Year at the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Also up for the fans' award are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Thibaut Courtois.

There are 25 players in the running for the men's player, including all those who are up for the fans' trophy, as well as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Vinicius Junior and Neymar.

Included in the Best Men's Club of the Year are likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool, while the Best Coach of the Year shortlist includes Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

There are two new awards, Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year – with contenders such as Rafael Leao, Gavi, Victor Osimhen and Federico Valverde – while the finalists for the CNN Off The Pitch Award will be announced in the coming weeks.

Globe Soccer Awards

The Best Women's Player of the Year shorlist includes the likes of Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas.

The shortlist of top international football players and professionals has been announced by the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, and football fans across the world can now vote for their favourites in the first round of public voting to decide the winners.

The gala ceremony will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Thursday, November 17, three days before the start of the Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The first round of public voting to choose the finalists in the main categories is now open at voting.globesoccer.com and will close on 1 November, 2022. The second round of voting to choose this year’s award winners will be open from 3 to 10 November, 2022.

This year’s winners will once again be chosen by the fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents. Full information is available here. Voting for the TikTok Fans' Player of the Year award will take place on TikTok.