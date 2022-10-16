Manchester United v Newcastle player ratings: Antony 6, Ronaldo 5; Botman 8, Guimaraes 7

Manchester United and Newcastle played out a goalless draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, although Marcus Rashford missed a glorious chance to win the game for the home team late on.

Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent his follow-up on to the post.

The hosts looked devoid of ideas without absent midfielder Christian Eriksen but improved after the break as Cristiano Ronaldo saw two goals ruled out.

Firstly, the 37-year-old beat Pope but he had strayed offside. Then Ronaldo was raging to see his next chalked off, having scored after nipping the ball away from Pope as he prepared to take a free-kick.

The veteran’s claims that the set-piece had already been taken did not cut it with referee Craig Pawson, who instead booked the agitated forward.

A clearly unhappy Ronaldo was then substituted for Marcus Rashford who was heavily involved in two late chances.

Rashford rounded Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope on the far side of the box late on, deciding to cross for Fred rather than shoot from an acute angle but the Brazil midfielder missed under pressure.

A better chance arrived in the fifth minute of stoppage time but Rashford headed a Casemiro ball back across the face of goal and wide of the target.

