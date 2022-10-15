Salah, Firmino and other Liverpool stars prepare for massive Man City clash - in pictures

Manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is not "dumb" enough to believe their crushing Champions League victory in midweek has solved all Liverpool's issues ahead of facing Manchester City.

A devastating second half – which included the competition’s fastest hat-trick by Mohamed Salah in six minutes and 12 seconds – saw the Reds win 7-1 at Rangers.

But the quality of the opposition and the lack of resilience from the Scots make it difficult to put too much weight on the result ahead of one of the toughest games of the season.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and the Liverpool stars were preparing for Sunday's huge encounter with a training session before Klopp looked ahead to the Anfield showdown.

“We are not, even when people think that maybe (we are), that dumb that we think that’s the only thing we needed to beat Man City,” he said.

“There were a lot of positive moments but with all respect to Rangers, we know there’s a big gap between Rangers and Manchester City.

“We have to prepare the game in a different way of course but using the positive feeling we have now, but that alone will not give us anything against City.

“It’s not that we now feel different or whatever. It’s a home game, it’s Anfield, it’s us against Man City.

“Yes, they are in the moment, definitely, the best football team in the world, that’s how it is, but we will give it a try anyway, knowing there are no guarantees.

“But we know we get help from a full Anfield and we try to use that.”

