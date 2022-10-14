How much will Premier League teams earn from Fifa for World Cup 2022?

Fifa has announced that it plans to distribute a total of $209 million to clubs across the world for releasing their players for international duty at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The governing body had set aside a similar amount as compensation for clubs four years ago for the Russia edition of the tournament.

The system was set up before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after an agreement with the European Clubs Association (ECA), whose members send many of their players to international competitions.

According to Fifa, a total of 416 clubs from 63 federations shared the $209m fund for the 2018 World Cup.

How much will Premier League clubs earn from Fifa for Qatar World Cup?

Clubs will be paid a daily rate of about $10,000 a player for as long as the player remains with his national team during the 2022 Word Cup, including the preparation period. The preparation period starts on November 14 and the tournament ends with the final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on December 18.

Compensation will be paid to all clubs for which the footballer has played in the two years prior to the World Cup.

Who earned the most among Premier League teams last time?

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Manchester City received a payment of $5m from Fifa for sending their players to the tournament. A similar payment scheme is run by Uefa for the European Championship, which was worth $194m last year. There, Chelsea got the biggest share of $5m.

What next?

Fifa's revenue from sponsorship, ticket sales and corporate hospitality is set to rise sharply for the expanded 2026 edition, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Clubs are set to get a bigger share from the 2026 edition as it is going to involve 48 teams.