Leicester v Crystal Palace ratings: Maddison 7, Amartey 5; Guehi 7, Ayew 4

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said his struggling players were "giving everything" after a frustrating goalless draw with Crystal Palace left them in deep trouble in the Premier League relegation zone.

Leicester's only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.

Rodgers' side, who have the leakiest defence in the division, were solid at the back on Saturday but failed to capitalise on their chances in the autumn sunshine.

"I thought the performance was good," under-pressure Rodgers told BT Sport. "We limited a very good Crystal Palace team, with a lot of individual players of real quality, to one chance.

"Apart from that we pressed the game well, in particular in the second half when the pressure on the ball was much better. We got into good areas but failed to make the final pass to get us that goal."

Rodgers said a lack of wins meant pressure on him was inevitable.

"The players are fighting and running and giving everything," he said. "I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on."

