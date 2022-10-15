Brentford v Brighton ratings: Toney 9, Pinnock 8; Welbeck 6, Sanchez 6

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored with a deft backheel finish in the first half and added a penalty in the second to give his side a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash at the Community Stadium on Friday.

Read more Erik ten Hag pleased Manchester United showed will to win

Brighton are still searching for their first win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi and despite enjoying the majority of possession, they posed little threat.

Toney moved level with Harry Kane as the top English goalscorer in the Premier League this season with eight on his 100th Brentford appearance.

The 26-year-old improvised to flick home Frank Onyeka's cross on 27 minutes.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank rates Toney as the best penalty taker in the world and he was again faultless from the spot after Joel Veltman's mistimed lunge inside the box was punished.

Brighton enjoyed plenty of possession in the closing stages but couldn't get the ball past David Raya in the Brentford goal as the home side held on for a win the lifts them to eighth in the standings on 13 points, one behind seventh-placed Brighton.

"I enjoy playing with these boys, we put in a great shift, everyone, we worked hard off the ball and that's what Brentford is about," goal-scorer Toney told Sky Sports.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.