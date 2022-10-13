Bukayo Saka trains with Arsenal for Europa League after penalty boost - in pictures

Arsenal are brimming with confidence as they returned to the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side have emerged as title challengers and they should thank Bukayo Saka's double for the hard-fought win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took the lead inside the first minute through Gabriel Martinelli before Darwin Nunez equalised for Liverpool. Saka put Arsenal back in front late in the first half.

Although Roberto Firmino equalised after the interval, Saka's nerveless penalty sealed Arsenal's eighth win from their nine league matches.

Saka has come a long way since his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final for England against Italy last year. Saka has taken other penalties since his miss at Wembley Stadium in July last year, but his goal on Sunday was significant as it handed the top spot back to the Gunners.

“I’ve been practicing all the time. I don’t know what was going on – a few bits of fighting. I don’t know if they were trying to delay or to get into my head,” Saka said of the penalty and ill-tempered match against Liverpool.

“But you know I had what I was going to do in my mind and stuck with it, and happy that it went in,”

Next up for Arsenal is the Europa League, where they take on Bodo Glimt on Thursday. In their previous clash, Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal on course for a 3-0 win over Norwegian champions.

However, Arsenal will not have it easy as the match will be played on artificial surface. Gabriel Jesus is expected to remain back home after taking some hits against Liverpool.

Also, Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are likely to be sidelined.