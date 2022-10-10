Arsenal v Liverpool player ratings: Martinelli 9, Saka 8; Van Dijk 4, Salah 5

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, as the Gunners beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to go back to the top of the table.

Arsenal opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

There was a lengthy break midway through the first half as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold received treatment for an ankle injury sustained in a tangle with Martinelli, and the England defender had to be replaced by Joe Gomez at halftime.

By then Arsenal were back in front, sweeping forward on the counter-attack as Martinelli turned provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish in first-half stoppage time.

Odegaard missed a golden opportunity to increase Arsenal's lead after the break and two minutes later Liverpool's Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball for the Brazilian to slot across Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.

It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games.

