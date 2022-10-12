Moura and Kulusevski take part in Spurs training for Champions League - in pictures

Tottenham pair Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura took part in training on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kulusevski has not played since the international break due to a hamstring injury he picked up with Sweden, while Moura has been out since early in the season with a tendon injury.

Their inclusion meant it was a full squad training ahead of Wednesday's Group D clash with the Europa League champions, following their goalless draw last week.

The news comes at a time when Spurs face the prospect of playing 10 matches before the World Cup begins in Qatar on November 20. The crammed calendar is taking its toll on players but forward Son Heung-min said players must remember they are living their dreams by playing in the Premier League.

Son, 30, said travelling for matches and spending time away from home can be difficult but it was part of life as a professional player.

"When you think about, when you were a kid what was your dream? Probably everyone is going to say playing in the Premier League," Son told the London Evening Standard.

"So we're living the dream and we can never forget these moments. I know there are tired moments and it's mentally and physically really difficult.

"But we were born to do this, we love to do this and we should enjoy it. And obviously the more you enjoy it, the more happiness will be here. I know it's tough moments but we should bring more happiness and it will be more enjoyable."

Son will lead South Korea at the World Cup, where they are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane said he is fully focused on Spurs amid links to Bayern Munich.

Kane, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants.

"I'm focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best," he said. "For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night."

This comes after Kane's failed bid to secure a move to Manchester City last year.