High-flying Arsenal prepare for Liverpool with final training session - in pictures

It has been a contrasting start to the Premier League season for Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of their meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Arsenal enter the blockbuster match second in the table having won seven of their eight matches, and another win will move the Gunners back above Manchester City into top spot.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are stuttering. The Reds languish down in 10th after two wins, four draws, and a defeat from their opening seven games.

This would then seem as good a time as any for the Gunners to end their poor record against Liverpool: Arsenal have won only one of their past 14 meetings with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Preparing for Sunday's match, the Arsenal squad took to the training pitch at their London Colney base on Saturday. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta led his players at the training session and he expects a tough match despite Liverpool's indifferent form.

"Liverpool are a magnificent team. It's a fixture that everybody's looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have," he said. "And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them."

