Premier League predictions: Arsenal edge Liverpool thriller, Man United lose again

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal remain top of the Premier League pile but they have the ominous presence of Manchester City and their Norwegian goal monster looming over their shoulders.

The superlatives have rightly been flying this week after Erling Haaland's latest hat-trick that helped City smash United in the Manchester derby, with the big striker's league tally now up to 14 goals in eight games.

The Gunners hold on to top spot after their own derby delight – a 3-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur – but their lead over unbeaten City is just one point.

This weekend's fixtures kick off on Saturday with Bournemouth versus Leicester City on the south coast, Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola's City entertaining Southampton, Newcastle United playing host to Brentford and finally Brighton's game at home to Spurs.

Sunday sees Crystal Palace tackle Leeds United at Selhurst Park, West Ham United's clash with Fulham at the London Stadium, leaders Arsenal battling Liverpool in the capital and Everton taking on Manchester United on Merseyside. Finally one game to finish off the schedule on Monday when Nottingham Forest face Aston Villa at the City Ground.

