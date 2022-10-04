Manchester City dominate XI after derby demolition: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League returned from the international break in fine style this weekend, and a round of fixtures highlighted by derbies that did not disappoint.

Arsenal got the action underway on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who were reduced to 10 men, to stay top of the table for another week.

Graham Potter then made his long-awaited Premier League debut as Chelsea manager with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off, Conor Gallagher emerging from the bench to haunt his former team with a superb late winner at Selhurst Park.

However, it was another frustrating outing for Liverpool, who claimed a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion having trailed 2-0 and led 3-2. Leandro Trossard's hat-trick ensured the visitors left Anfield with a point.

Newcastle were the big winners on the day with a 4-1 win over 10-man Fulham, highlighted by Miguel Almiron's stunning volley, while Everton registered successive wins by beating Southampton at St Mary's. Elsewhere, Bournemouth and Brentford played out a goalless draw.

In the day's late match, West Ham United eased past struggling Wolves 2-0 in what proved to be Bruno Lage's last match in charge.

Contrasting matches took place on Sunday, with Manchester City destroying Manchester United 6-3 in the derby as Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start to life in the Premier League with a hat-trick. Phil Foden also helped himself to a treble for the champions. That was followed by a dour stalemate at Elland Road between Leeds United and Aston Villa.

The round concluded on Monday night with the West Midlands derby as Leicester City, inspired by James Maddison, earned their first win of the season, beating promoted Nottingham Forest 4-0.

Assessing the individual performances from the past weekend, Jon Turner has selected his Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.