Manuel Jimenez on mission to complete unfinished job in second spell at Al Wahda

Manuel Jimenez has been unveiled as the new Al Wahda manager in what sees him face a difficult start to his second spell at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

The Spaniard replaces Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, who became the first casualty of the season after four games despite a 4-0 win in his last game against the promoted Al Bataeh.

Jimenez, 58, was appointed in a similar way by the Abu Dhabi club following the dismissal of Dutchman Maurice Steijn after four games in October 2019.

Under him, Wahda were in second spot in the league when the competition was cancelled following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jimenez’s contract wasn’t renewed and then he returned to AEK Athens for a fifth spell.

“I loved this club and I’m glad to be back,” Jimenez said on Tuesday.

“We will work together and we will put all our efforts to challenge all titles. I watched the four games of Wahda this season. They are a good side and we will work in the best way and try to improve to achieve better results.”

First up is Al Nasr in the Adnoc Pro League at home on Saturday, followed by an away fixture at Al Ain on October 15 and the President’s Cup final with the current league leaders Sharjah on October 21.

“They are difficult matches but we will fight for the win in every game we play,” Jimenez said.

“Everything is possible in football. We will take one game at a time and our focus will be the next match against Al Nasr.”

Ismail Matar and Sebastian Tagliabue are two players Jimenez remembers during his time at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

“It’s nice to meet them again,” he said of the two veterans. “They are true professionals and have been in the game for a long time. I would like to think they are still the players that I knew during my time.”

Jimenez spent two seasons with Al Rayyan of Qatar from 2013 to 2015. Rayyan were relegated from the Qatar Stars League in his first season but earned promotion the following year.

He said he took a year off from football “for family reasons” when Wahda approached him with a deal to lead them for the rest of the season.

“I had a few offers at the time but chose to take charge of Wahda because I worked with them for nearly a season and could not finish the job because of the pandemic,” he said.