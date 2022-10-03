Premier League takeways: too easy for Haaland, Jesus wins Brazil battle, Klopp's sad story

All too easy for Haaland the hat-trick machine

Another game, another hat-trick and Erling Haaland is making the Premier League look all too easy.

The Manchester City striker made it a league record three trebles in as many home games at the Etihad Stadium - the previous coming against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace - during his team's derby rout of Erik ten Hag's hapless Manchester United.

The Norway international made it 14 goals in eight Premier League games and 17 in 10 overall in City colours — and he also set-up two of Phil Foden's three goals

United went into the match on the back of four victories but had no answer to the pace, power and finishing of Haaland – and the quality of City as a whole.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United. EPA

Gabriel Jesus wins battle of Brazil in North London

There was a heavy Brazilian beat at the heart of Saturday's North London derby that saw Arsenal defeat rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs striker Richarlison is ahead of Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order for a starting place in Brazil's starting XI at this year's World Cup, but it was the Arsenal man who came out on top on Saturday, scoring the Gunners' second in a 3-1 win.

Richarlison did win Spurs their first-half penalty after being brought down by countryman Gabriel – allowing Harry Kane the chance to score his 14th goal in 18 games against the Gunners – while another Brazilian, Emerson Royal, was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on compatriot Gabriel Martinelli.

That decision “changed the game” according to Spurs manager Antonio Conte, but the Italian will know in his heart that his team were second best.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Tottenham Hotspur. AP

Liverpool storyline not to Klopp's liking

A rollercoaster match at Anfield saw Liverpool fall two goals down to Brighton before completing a stirring comeback to lead 3-2, only for Leandro Trossard to complete his hat-trick and earn new Seagulls' manager Roberto de Zerbi a point.

“This game has different stories,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “There is the story of how we conceded two early goals, there is the story of how we came back in the game, then there is the story of how we threw it away.”

The season's storyline so far in general is not one Klopp is enjoying. The Reds have now conceded the first goal in five of their seven Premier League games and they sit ninth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

Liverpool need to rediscover their form and steel at the back or this campaign may not have a happy ending.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool conceded the third goal in their 3-3 draw with Brighton. EPA

Bad day at the office for Fulham

It is fair to say that Fulham will want to forget their 4-1 home thrashing by Newcastle as quickly as possible.

The game was just eight minutes old when midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Sean Longstaff that matched Royal's kamikaze effort for Spurs earlier on Saturday.

By the time referee Darren England blew for half-time, Fulham were three goals down – one of which a stunning volley from Miguel Almiron – and had lost top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic plus debutant Layvin Kurzawa to injury.

They were 4-0 down by the time Bobby Decordova-Reid headed home late on to give Fulham consolation.

Cottagers manager Marco Silva will be hoping the result was a mere blip on what has been a promising start to the season for his team.

Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah was sent-off for this challenge on Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. Reuters

Hammer blow brings end to Lage's Wolves reign

We have only just reached October and it is three managers down already. Bruno Lage becoming the latest Premier League coach to be sacked so far this season – after Scott Parker at Bournemouth and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United left Wolves in the bottom three having won just one game all season, managing just three goals from eight games.

Taking the run back to last season, Wolves have won one and lost nine of their past 15 Premier League matches under the Portuguese.

The club have also spent more than £100 million on new players this summer, including Matheus Nunes for a club record fee of £38m.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno's ability and I'm sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team's form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act,” said chairman Jeff Shi.