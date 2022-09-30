KAM Sports in advanced talks with Everton owner Moshiri: report

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in advanced talks with US-based KAM Sports group over funding for the new stadium and take a stake in the club, according to a report.

KAM Sports, owned by US real estate magnate Maciek Kaminski, was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover of the Premier League club earlier this year.

After those discussions ended, Moshiri said the club was not for sale, but that it was "pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities".

However, sources claim talks have continued, according to the Financial Times.

The Kaminski family was part of a consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon that was looking to buy the club earlier this year.

British-Iranian billionaire Moshiri has invested hundred of millions of pounds into Everton since taking the helm in 2016, and the club is set to move to a new 53,000-seat stadium at Bramley Moore dock in 2004.

But despite spending about £600 million on new players the owner has presided over a chaotic, turbulent period in Everton’s history that saw the team narrowly avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Everton have posted record losses of £372.6m across the past three financial years and Moshiri has rarely been seen at Everton matches this year with fans staging protests over his running of the club.

Everton have won only one of their seven league games this terms - a 1-0 victory at home to West Ham United before the recent international break - drawing four after losing their opening two fixtures.

Everton v West Ham ratings

Expand Autoplay EVERTON RATINGS: Asmir Begovic – 7 The Everton goalkeeper was comfortable throughout. However, on one occasion, he was slightly too relaxed when rolling the ball out to Tarkowski, with Antonio breathing down his neck. Luckily, his teammate was able to clear. Getty

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be fit for Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton after recovering from a thigh injury, manager Frank Lampard said.

Pickford, 28, sustained the injury during the goalless Merseyside derby against Liverpool earlier this month and missed their win against West Ham as well as England's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

"Yes, good news," Lampard told reporters on Thursday when asked if Pickford would be available.

Lampard added Dominic Calvert-Lewin's involvement at St Mary's is under consideration as the striker looks to make his first appearance this season, having sustained a knee injury before Everton's league opener against Chelsea in August.

The 25-year-old, who was initially ruled out for six weeks, scored five league goals in 17 appearances during an injury-hit 2021/22 season.

"With Dominic, we're working to make sure he comes back in the best fitness and strength for us, so we'll see on that one," Lampard said.

"We're always searching for the best way to get Dominic fit and keep him fit, because we know the level of player he is, as he's shown here previously."

Everton are 13th in the league standings with seven points from as many games.