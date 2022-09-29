Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Spurs all square, City win Manchester derby

The last international break before the World Cup in Qatar is done and dusted and we are swiftly back into Premier League action.

This weekend sees two blockbusting derby days in North London and Manchester. First up on Saturday is Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium that pits first versus third in the table, followed by second placed Manchester City playing host to fifth in the table United 24 hours later.

Also on Saturday will be Bournemouth's home game with Brentford, another London derby as Crystal Palace face Chelsea at Selhurst Park, Fulham's clash with Newcastle United in the capital, Liverpool hosting Brighton at Anfield, Southampton versus Everton on the south coast and West Ham United entertaining Wolves at the London Stadium.

Sunday's other game sees Leeds United take on Aston Villa in Yorkshire while Leicester City tackle Nottingham Forest in a Midlands derby on Monday.

