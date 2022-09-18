Newcastle v Bournemouth ratings: Trippier 7, Joelinton 6; Neto 8, Billing 7

Eddie Howe made no excuses for his side’s below-par performance after Newcastle were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

Howe’s first game in management against his former club threatened to turn into a nightmare when Philip Billing fired the Cherries in front in the 62nd minute.

The Magpies had failed to convert their territorial possession into chances but seized a lifeline three minutes later when VAR ruled a handball against Jefferson Lerma allowing Alexander Isak to slot home the equaliser from the penalty spot.

Howe said: “It was disappointing – I thought it was a performance below the levels that we have set ourselves and probably for the first time this season we dipped.

“It’s difficult to know why in this moment – they defended very deep and it was our responsibility to break through them and I just felt we were off a little bit in every aspect of our game.

“It was probably epitomised by the last 20 minutes where we score and it looked like we were set up to win, but our decision-making left us. It was a difficult watch – we could have won the game and it slipped away from us.”

Their draw left the Magpies still searching for their first Premier League win since the opening day of the season, but with a solitary defeat also on their record, Howe will not panic heading into the international break.

